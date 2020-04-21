Crews battle wildfire burning northeast of Plains

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is currently battling a 20+ acre fire in the Henry Creek drainage northeast of Plains, according to a Facebook post from Sanders County Wildland Fire Information.
The post states up to 30 firefighters are currently on the fire and the Lolo National Forest Hotshot crew has been ordered for support. Several DNRC and United States Forest Service engines, as well as personnel from both agencies, are on site. No structures are reportedly threatened.
Sanders County Wildland Fire Information says the DNRC helicopter is working the fire with a bucket, as shown in the picture. Although the fire is on USFS land, it is under DNRC protection.
Another fire is also reportedly burning but under control on Eddy Flats between Thompson Falls and Plains. That fire is listed at about half an acre with four firefighters still on site.