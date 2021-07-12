SAINT REGIS, Mont. - Crews are battling a series of fires known as the West Lolo Complex fires in the Lolo National Forest.
Superior Ranger District
The Sunset Fire is located on the Dry Creek Divide eight miles south of St. Regis, and it covers 19 acres.
According to a release from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 (NRIMT1), there hasn't been any increase in the fire due to firefighters' progress. Fire crews are reinforcing containment lines and mopping up the fire.
The Deep Mountain Fire is located on the upper reaches of the Deep Creek Drainage, north of I90, 12 miles east of Superior, and five miles west of Stark Mountain Lookout. It is covering 270 acres.
NRIMT1 said the fire moved into the Ninemile Ranger District Sunday and most of its size increase was to the east. Crews will resume building containment lines surrounding the fire Monday with the help by aerial resources and heavy equipment.
Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District
The Siegel Fire is located three to four miles up the Siegel drainage northeast of Quinn’s Hot Springs covering 19 acres. According to NRIMT1, firefighters payed their attention on making sure the fire didn't go out of the existing containment lines by aggressively working on a spot caused by rolling debris in the steep, rugged terrain Sunday.
Crews will resume building a containment line around the Siegel Fire's perimeter, and helicopters will continue water drops depending on conditions.
The Sheep Fire is located on the west of the Clark Fork River across from Quinn’s Hot Springs, ½ mile of the ridgeline, and visible from Highway 135 and Highway 200. The fire is burning three acres.
NRIMT1 said the Sheep Fire didn't have any additional growth and had moderate fire activity with "creeping, smoldering, and some interior isolated tree torching" Sunday. Crews will resume reinforcing the fire's perimeter and doing mop-up efforts.
The Cataract Fire is located east of Cataract Ridge and covers one acre. NRIMT1 said resources started to construct a fire line around the fire's perimeter Sunday. On Monday, those efforts will continue.
The Winnemuck and Thorne Creek fires are located Northeast of Thompson Falls and are 928 acres large. The two are burning in close proximity. According to NRIMT1 both fires experienced limited size increase Sunday. They are burning in steep, rugged terrain, in heavy dead, downed fuels in the Cube Iron/Silcox area creating a serious danger to firefighter safety.
Every day, fire managers are aerial inspecting the fire to gauge when and where they can receive access while creating an entire suppression strategy, according to NRIMT1.
Fire managers continue to observe all the fires and will reevaluate priorities on limited resource if threats to the values at risk change, NRIMT1 said.
The fires will have visible smoke that may be substantial at times.
There will be a public meeting on the West Lolo Complex Fire Monday, July 12 Plains Ranger District, 408 Clayton Street at 6 p.m. The event will also livestream on Facebook.
Closures evacuations can be found here.