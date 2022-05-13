The following is a press release from Missoula County:

MISSOULA - Missoula County Public Works crews and equipment are assisting with trash removal under the Reserve Street Bridge today.

With the support of fellow Commissioners Josh Slotnick and Dave Strohmaier, Missoula County Commission Chair Juanita Vero declared a state of emergency Thursday evening, enabling the County to join community volunteers to remove trash that’s accumulated under the bridge due to people living illegally on the property for years.

Because the Montana Department of Transportation owns the land where the encampment is located, Missoula County was previously unable to access the property. The emergency declaration, authorized under MCA 10-3-4, allows local authorities to access the property to address the immediate environmental, health and safety concerns in the area while river levels remain relatively steady.

The commissioners will vote to approve the emergency declaration, which will apply retroactively, at their Tuesday, May 17, administrative public meeting.

While the emergency declaration does not authorize removal of people or their belongings from the property, Missoula County will work with community organizations to inform the four current residents about housing options and other resources. Ahead of the cleanup, those organizations also provided basic training for County staff on working with populations experiencing homelessness.

As a Ninth Circuit Court decision currently limits law enforcement authority to remove people and their belongings from public property if there aren’t sufficient shelter options, MDT recently filed a lawsuit in Missoula County District Court seeking a court order to provide law enforcement the ability to enforce trespassing and prohibit encampments on this specific property. The court has yet to issue a ruling in the case, but spring runoff concerns prompted the need for an emergency declaration to allow the County to assist with removing trash from the site before water levels increase on the Clark Fork River.

Missoula County has collaborated with other agencies and community organizations over the past few years to address the concerns resulting from people living under the bridge. This includes launching Operation Shelter with the City of Missoula last spring, which identified several sites suitable to provide safe spaces for people experiencing homelessness.

One result of this effort, the Authorized Camping Site, opened earlier this year and now provides basic services to around 40 people, many of whom previously lived under the Reserve Street Bridge. This fall, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space will relocate to a site off Broadway and Mullan. In addition to providing a service-rich environment like the current site near Buckhouse Bridge, the new site will house residents in hard-sided shelters while they seek permanent housing. Federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars currently fund these solutions.