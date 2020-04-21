UPDATE 4/22/2020, 7:49 a.m.:
PLAINS, Mont. - Fire crews were able to get the Henry Creek Fire burning five miles northeast of Plains under control on Tuesday night.
According to a Facebook post from Sanders County Wildland Fire Information, the Henry Creek Fire was about 20 acres big with 50 firefighters battling it.
Sanders County Wildland Fire Information says crews were able to contain it by circling fire tractors around it and using helicopters to douse it in water.
The second fire that was burning on Eddy Flat between Thompson Falls and Plains Tuesday night is under patrol status, according to Sanders County Wildland Fire Information. Sanders County Wildland Fire Information says they believe the fire ignited from a downed powerline, but they are still investigating the cause.'
Sanders County Wildland Fire Information says heavy winds propelled the fires. They warn people to be cautious and burning permits may become mandatory.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation is currently battling a 20+ acre fire in the Henry Creek drainage northeast of Plains, according to a Facebook post from Sanders County Wildland Fire Information.
The post states up to 30 firefighters are currently on the fire and the Lolo National Forest Hotshot crew has been ordered for support. Several DNRC and United States Forest Service engines, as well as personnel from both agencies, are on site. No structures are reportedly threatened.
Sanders County Wildland Fire Information says the DNRC helicopter is working the fire with a bucket, as shown in the picture. Although the fire is on USFS land, it is under DNRC protection.
Another fire is also reportedly burning but under control on Eddy Flats between Thompson Falls and Plains. That fire is listed at about half an acre with four firefighters still on site.