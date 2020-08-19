Crews fighting 3 small lighting-caused fires, 1 human-caused fire in Lolo Nat'l Forest

MISSOULA - Crews are working to extinguish three new small lightning-caused fires sparking over Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, and one human-caused fire all burning in the Lolo National Forest (LNF).
The three lightning-caused fires are near the Boyd Mountain on the Superior Ranger District, about 4-miles west of St. Regis, and the human-caused fire is near Haugan, Mont.
LNF writes in a Facebook post they recorded more than 200 lightning strikes and about .2 to .4-inches of rainfall in some areas.
Firefighters with engines are battling the fires and a helicopter is dropping buckets of water overhead. LNF says there is minor fire behavior.
Wednesday, crews are monitoring the forest with two aerial detection flights for the east and west sides in case new fires ignite as temperatures increase and vegetation dries. Fire managers are standing by on high alert for possible new fires due to Tuesday night's lightning strikes.
LNF says the east region of the forest is in 'very high' fire danger, those areas include Ninemile, Seeley Lake and Missoula Ranger Districts. The west region is in 'high' fire danger, those areas include Superior and Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger Districts.
LNF says to be careful with campfires and never leave them unattended. Make sure coals are cold to the touch before leaving.