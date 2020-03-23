LOLO - The Missoula Rural Fire District responded to a call that a 19 foot camper was on fire at Hayloft Equipment in Lolo at about 7 a.m.
According to MRFD Battalion Chief Blaine Cowan, it was initially reported that someone drove past the camper and threw bottles into the camper, causing the fire.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to any neighboring property. No one was injured, however, there was significant damage to the inside of the camper.
The Missoula County Sheriff's office will be investigating the incident further.
This is a developing story.