MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula firefighters rescued a dog that was stuck on a cliff off the Kim Williams Trail in Missoula Sunday afternoon.
The City of Missoula Fire Department posted on Facebook the dog's owner tried to rescue it, but they were unable to because the area was too icy--the owner got stuck but they were able to get back down eventually.
The rescue became more and more challenging for firefighters due to the nearest sturdy rope anchors being located 50 feet above the dog; further, firefighters had to hike more than 30 minutes to get above the dog's location.
Crews managed to get two experienced ice climbers to the rescue who were able to safely get the dog down to the ground.
