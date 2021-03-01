Montana Snowbowl

MISSOULA, Mont. - Crews rescued a skier who got lost after skiing out of Montana Snowbowl's boundary Friday night. 

According to a Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Snowbowl Ski Patrol received a call from other skiers who reported one person in their group went too far down Grant Creek after the group skied out of bounds.

Ski patrol and the Missoula County Search and Rescue made a plan to rescue the missing skier. MCSO wrote the skier was able to contact rescue crews but had not yet made is out.

Crews safely found the skier around 8:30 p.m. 

"Many thanks to all who helped and the great cooperation between Snowbowl Ski Patrol and Missoula County SAR," MCSO wrote.

