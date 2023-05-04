The following is a press release from the Missoula Rural Fire Department:
MISSOULA, Mont. - At 4:53 p.m., Missoula Rural Fire District personnel, Missoula Emergency Services Inc. (MESI) and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) were dispatched to the area of Kelly Island Fishing Access for a person that was swimming in the river and was now stranded on a log. MRFD responded with two engines, a rescue unit and an incident commander.
Personnel arrived on scene to find the swimmer standing on a partially submerged log approximately 35 feet from shore in fast moving water. The victim was holding on to branches for support and was standing in water below their knees. MCSO deputies were able to get a rope to the victim for stability and then get a life jacket to them along the rope with MRFD personnel help.
An inflatable rescue boat was used by MRFD personnel to paddle out to the victim, safely retrieve them from the river and bring them back to shore. 9 MRFD personnel, 3 sherrif’s deputies and 3 MESI personnel were all involved in safely getting the victim to shore.
MRFD would like to remind the public that recreating on rivers at this time can be exceptionally dangerous. River flows are rising and flood warnings have been issued in many areas. There is also a substantial amount of debris creating potentially deadly strainers and water temperatures are cold enough to quickly cause hypothermia.
