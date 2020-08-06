MISSOULA - The Missoula Fire Department and Missoula Police Department responded to an early morning R.V. fire in the parking lot of the Downtown Motel.
The fire broke out at the motel parking lot located on 502 E. Broadway at around 4:30 a.m.
The R.V. was fully engulfed in flames and only 6-feet away from the motel that was was undergoing remodeling, according to a release from the Missoula Fire Department. The fire spread to the motel, which is closed and as of right now it is determined no one was inside.
MFD says propane tanks inside the RV caused several explosions. The fire did not reach the motel's shingles, but firefighters had to open up the roof to put out the small fire.
Crews were able to put out the blaze.
Property damage totals to $15,000 with $300,000 worth of property saved.
Updated at 8:48 a.m.