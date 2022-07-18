Crews respond to wildland fire in Missoula's Grant Creek neighborhood

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Fire Department responded to a wildland fire in the Grant Creek area shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Crews contained the fire in under one hour and it burned a total of 4.3 acres, MRFD Battalion Chief Rob Lubke wrote in a press release. Nobody was hurt and no structures were damaged.

As of 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, MRFD reported the fire was completely extinguished.

According to Missoula Rural Fire District, a homeowner reported the fire on their property at 4747 Gleneagle Way, and it spread south towards the Gleneagle subdivision.

MRFD and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation also responded to the fire, totaling 20 firefighters. Missoula County deputy sheriffs also responded.

Lubke reported the fire was in two-three-foot-tall grass and flames were six to eight feel tall in places.

According to MRFD, the cause of the fire is undetermined right now, but fireworks were reported in the area just before the fire started.

Crews will continue to patrol the fire through the night and into the day on Monday.