Crews save three-legged kitten from storm drain in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula firefighters rescued a kitten from a storm drain just before midnight Sunday.
After the three-legged kitten was rescued, the Missoula Police Department helped contact Sentinel Veterinary Specialists and ER to house it overnight, Missoula Rural Firefighters said in a Facebook post.
MRF said in the post the Sentinel employees saw the kitten, named Salem, in a missing cat post on Facebook and are working to reunite it with its owner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.