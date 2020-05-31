MISSOULA - Search crews are looking for a person after a car crashed into Rock Creek Sunday.
According to a release from the Granite County Sheriff's Office, Granite County deputies, the Missoula County Search and Rescue swift water team, and air resources were called to the crash about 22 miles from I-90.
Three of the people who were in the vehicle made it out safely. One person is still reported missing and crews are on scene searching, according the release sent just before 9:15 PM.
This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is available.