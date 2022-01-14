HAMILTON, Mont. - A search and rescue is underway for a 25-year-old Colorado man who has been missing since Thursday.
Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says the man is missing from the Lost Trail Ski area and did not meet his ski party Thursday afternoon.
After not meeting with his party, the Lost Trail Ski Patrol began searching for the man.
Ravalli County Search and Rescue responded and searched until the early morning hours with the help of a LifeFlight helicopter and using a thermal imaging drone.
Sheriff Holton said the search resumed at daylight Friday morning, with about twenty searchers in the area today, including Ravalli County Search and Rescue, Lost Trail Ski Patrol and personnel, and members of the missing man's ski party.
Recreationists in the Lost Trail area are asked to be aware of the situation and to notify the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office and/or Lost Trail Ski Patrol if they see any indication of where the man might have been.
An incident command post has been set by Search and Rescue up at Lost Trail to coordinate and receive information.
