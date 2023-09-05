railroad
Kevin Kim KHQ Local News Reporter

MISSOULA, Mont. - Crews will be removing two railroad crossings in Missoula this September.

Railroad crossings on West Broadway St. between May St. and Scott St., near Yoke’s Fresh Market, and on South Russell St. between Lawrence St. and Ronan St., near Boyce Lumber will be removed according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

Starting Sept. 17, work will begin on West Broadway St. from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, weather permitting, before moving on to Russell St.

Work is anticipated to last for approximately two days in both locations.

During construction, Broadway St. and Russell St. will be closed and detours will be in place.

Current Contests

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Giveaway
Dillon

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Giveaway

    Enter for your chance to win. Six (6) winners will be picked at random on Wednesday, August 30th. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Saturday Rodeo. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Sunday afternoon Rodeo…

    Tags

    News For You