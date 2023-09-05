MISSOULA, Mont. - Crews will be removing two railroad crossings in Missoula this September.

Railroad crossings on West Broadway St. between May St. and Scott St., near Yoke’s Fresh Market, and on South Russell St. between Lawrence St. and Ronan St., near Boyce Lumber will be removed according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

Starting Sept. 17, work will begin on West Broadway St. from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, weather permitting, before moving on to Russell St.

Work is anticipated to last for approximately two days in both locations.

During construction, Broadway St. and Russell St. will be closed and detours will be in place.