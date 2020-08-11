POWELL Co., Mont. - Crews are working to contain the Elevation Mountain Fire burning in Powell County Tuesday.
The fire is covering approximately 10 to 12-acres in the Wales Creek drainage.
A Facebook post from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation says their Clearwater Unit is currently working on the fire.
The DNRC says they have firefighters, along with two hotshot crews and eight smokejumpers trying to set up containment lines, reduce hotspots and clear out hazardous trees. They are using helicopters to drop buckets of water over the fire and look out for more hotspots.
Tuesday's weather conditions could cause increase fire activity.
There are no evacuations, road or trail closures at this time.