Crews wrap up work on Russell St. bridge, commuters expect delays

MISSOULA - Crews are expected to finalize work on the Russell St. bridge this week. Commuters can expect a change in traffic flow as there will only be one lane open in each direction.
Crews will start the final phase of the bridge project by placing a polymer overlay on the road. Essentially it is a seal that will go over the entire length of the new construction that will help to keep the bridge in good condition in the coming years, help with traction for drivers, and seal any cracks.
After two long years of construction, the project will be complete.
"There's a little bit of striping left to do that we were waiting for the polymer overlay to do and a few minor clean up items but other than that, we're pretty well wrapped up," said John Schmidt, district construction engineer.
While crews finish this project there are some detours that are recommended to help with the traffic flow along Russell St.
Drivers are advised to consider taking River Road or Liberty Lane.