Crews wrap up work on Russell St. bridge, commuters expect delays

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDAGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE SIDNEY POLICE DEPARTMENT. COLLIN J SAMUEL GILLESPIE, AN 11 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE IS MISSING. COLLIN IS 5 FEET, 3 INCHES TALL, 110 LBS, WITH BROWN HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HE WAS LAST SEEN AT 6:40PM ON JUNE 15TH IN SIDNEY WEARING A LIME GREEN SHIRT. JEANS, WHITE SOCKS AND NO SHOES. COLLIN IS AN INSULIN DEPENDENT DIABETIC WITH AN INSULIN PUMP AND CONTINOUS GLUCOSE MINITOR ON HIS STOMACH. UNKNOWN DIRECTION OF TRAVEL. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON COLLIN, PLEASE CALL SIDNEY PD AT 406-433-2210 OR 911.