Criminal Justice Coordinating Council discusses reforms

MISSOULA -- On Friday, the Missoula County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council held an online meeting to discuss their efforts to reform the local criminal justice system.
Multiple topics were discussed in the meeting including increasing funding for crisis intervention, trauma-informed training and a jail diversion initiative.
The initiative is specific to Native American populations, who take up 17% of the total inmate population at the Missoula County Detention Facility, but are only 4% of Missoula County's total population.
Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Manager Kristen Jordan said there is an over-representation of Native Americans in the criminal justice system.
The plan includes working with the Native American liaison, All Nations Health Center, and hiring a case manager that would help those within the facility manage their criminal justice process.
"Ideally, [we want to] keep folks out of the system to begin with, but right now, we would be working within the system, trying to help folks become not criminally justice involved," Jordan said.
She also added that in light of renewed calls for criminal justice reform, they want to make sure the public knows what they are doing. Those who would like to be involved can attend their next meeting in August.