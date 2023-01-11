MISSOULA, Mont. - In Missoula, one Crow family put on their regalia and did some traditional dancing for a promotional shoot at the University of Montana.
Sports giant Nike traveled to Big Sky country and filmed Holly Old-Crow and her two children for the spot on the Griz basketball court.
Recently Nike partnered with the University of Montana for a pair of men's and women's basketball games as part of their N-7 initiative.
Old-Crow says the dancing will be part of the video shared to promote the games.
Those games will take place in the coming weeks
