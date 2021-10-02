MISSOULA, Mont. - Montanans kicking off the first weekend of October with the Missoula Scheels grand opening. Making it the third Scheels store in Montana and 30th store in the country.
As the opening ribbon came down, the energy ran high as people came piling through the doors, in Missoula Southgate Mall's new addition. Some shopper say, they've been waiting all summer long for this to finally come.
Many folks can agree as we saw large crowds from your UM Grizzlies, families, friends, even Monte made an appearance cheering on shoppers.
And rallying up for this day was a long time coming. Store leader Dan White shares, his team is excited to get the ball rolling at this new location.
"The tremendous amount of hard work our crew has put into this, I'm excited to see the customers face when it's their first time in the store, as well as for my associates to their faces when they help their first customers coming in," said White.
As this store marked a big milestone as we saw stores across the state close due to COVID related challenges , and some continuing to face worker and supply shortages. Although, after today's turn out and based on the loaded bags coming out of the store today, the future is looking up for this new Scheels store.