Curbside glass recycling now available in Lolo

LOLO, Mont. - Doing its part to help keep Montana clean and trash-free, Recycling Works is now expanding its services beyond Missoula.
Lolo residents now have the option to get their glass recycled without having to leave their homes. Until now, that really wasn't possible. People had to store it.
Recycling Works just completed its first round of pickup. The service is available on the fourth Thursday of every month.
The nonprofit was able to expand its services to the neighboring town after reaching a thousand curbside recyclers in Missoula.
Heather Onion lives in Lolo and has been storing glass in her garage. She said she's been waiting for a service like this.
"It makes me feel less guilty," Onion said. "At the same time, I really like to know I'm doing whatever my part is to help. Montana's a beautiful state and we don't need any more trash here than we have. Whatever we can do to recycle it."
Recycling Works offers curbside recycling, compost and yard waste collection.
All the proceeds from paying-recyclers are then donated to local charities to improve housing and education in Missoula.
