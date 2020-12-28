MISSOULA - The COVID-19 vaccine continues to rollout across the Treasure State. Monday, CVS Pharmacy will begin administering the first doses of vaccinations in Montana’s long-term care facilities.
The company says they will be vaccinating staff and residents in over 100 nursing homes. CVS Health says they expect to complete all vaccinations in long-term care facilities in 12 weeks. The Missoula City-County Health Department will also begin administering 300 Moderna vaccines Tuesday. Spokespersonal Hayley Devlin says the vaccines will be given to health care workers like paramedics, testing staff and independent nurses not associated with a hospital.
COVID-19 vaccines are still not yet available to the general public. The health department asks people to stop calling hospitals for information about when they can get the vaccine.