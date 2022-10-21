Road closed Vault photo

LINCOLN, Mont. - Part of Highway 141 is closed for a damaged bridge.

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue asks people not to cut across from Highway 200 to Highway 12 using Highway 141 at this time.

We will provide further updates as they become available.

