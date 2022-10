LINCOLN, Mont. - Part of Highway 141 is closed for a collapsed culvert.

The Montana Department of Transportation’s 5-1-1 map reports the road is closed to through traffic.

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Rescue asks people not to cut across from Highway 200 to Highway 12 using Highway 141 at this time.

It is estimated that it will take two weeks for repairs to be made.

We will provide further updates as they become available.