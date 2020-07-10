DARBY- Darby School District says superintendent Chris Toynbee has accepted the resignation of football coach Jeff Snavely, effective immediately.
Last month, the Darby School Board voted to suspend Snavely without pay for a year after he made controversial remarks on social media.
Darby School District said in a release that Snavely’s resignation will not change their plans to confront some of the issues raised by his social media post.
The school district adding that the plan includes forming a racial/social justice committee at school and a series of “community conversations,” the first of which they are hoping to schedule in September.
“His resignation does not erase the fact that these steps are still an important part of the healing in our community,” Darby School District wrote in a release. “We will honor our commitment to completing those, as the district begins the search for a new football coach.”