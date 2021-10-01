DARBY, Mont. - A Darby man who initially faced 33 charges for illegal outfitting and poaching has been sentenced.
A report from the Ravalli Republic says it took Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks warden Lou Royce and others four years to complete the complicated case.
The investigation found that starting in 2016, Justin D. Hadley, 40, was working for a Ravalli County outfitter when he guided 18 people without a license.
Two Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) investigators who were undercover were also served by Hadley while he still lacked a license.
The undercover FWP investigators were guided by Hadley, who reportedly encouraged them to illegally shoot mule deer, lie about where the deer were killed and used a key given to his father who had a handicapped permit to open a locked gate.
Warden Royse says outfitters are required to follow strict requirements and to purchase insurance, adding that they go through so much to do it right.
According to the report, Hadley has a long criminal history, including losing his hunting privileges for life following a 2006 conviction for numerous poaching related-crimes.
When Hadley is released from prison, he will be required to wear a GPS device from September to February for the next five years to track if he goes back to lands open to hunting.
Justin D. Hadley was sentenced to five years in prison with another 10 years suspended.
Hadley initially faced 33 charges, but the counts were reduced to just five after a plea bargain agreement.