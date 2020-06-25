Darby School Board disciplines head football coach for racial comments

DARBY - The Darby School Board voted on Thursday to discipline Head Football Coach Jeff Snavely without termination.
This came after a public meeting, in which Coach Snavely and the public were able to address the board about controversial comments he recently made on Facebook.
The discipline will include a suspension, some form of sensitivity training and a few other details.
The length of the suspension and the other details will be worked out between the board and the incoming Superintendent at a later date.
Snavely’s controversial remarks on May 31 came in response to Black Lives Matter protests in Salt Lake City over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis policeman.
In his comments, he replied to a Facebook post praising law enforcement, saying that "they should all be strung up and hang in the public like the old days. Lot less of that sh*t would go on."
His remarks were immediately deleted.
Snavely told the Missoulian on June 11 that his comments were “misconstrued,” adding "it was not intended to be a racial comment. I am not a racist."
He explained that his comments were not directed toward the nonviolent protestors, but instead was in response to a video of people who were rioting and destroying property.
Snavely has coached the Darby Tigers since 2014.
You can watch the entire meeting here on the Darby School Board’s Facebook page.