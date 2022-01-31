DAEBY, Mont. - Darby School District is having a 2-hour delay Monday.
The delay is due to unsafe road conditions, according to a message from DSD.
Buses will run two hours later than normal.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow. Rain and freezing rain have caused icy sidewalks, driveways, and patchy ice on roadways. Quick snow accumulations of around one half into to one inch will cause additional ice and slick conditions. Wind gusts to 40 mph. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
