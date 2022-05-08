'Daughter of a Lost Bird' set to make national screen debut

MISSOULA, Mont. - A Flathead reservation filmmaker's documentary 'Daughter of a Lost Bird,' is a film we first told you about during its debut at the 2022 Big Sky documentary festival in Missoula.

Now it's making its way to another big screen, on the World Channel where the film aims to open up more conversations about discovering one's identity and reconnecting with cultural heritage.

Director of the film, Brooke Pepion Swaney takes us through the life of Kendra, an indigenous woman adopted out of her community.

The film is about her journey to reconnect with her family root but also explores the grave toll the United States government inflicted upon native populations through the forced adoption program.

Swaney shares one of the biggest responses she's seen from her film thus far.

"Oh wow, I had no idea about the level to which the United States government has made efforts to assimilate indigenous people,” said Swaney.

As we watch Kendra discover more about her Lummi nation heritage and to finding her mother, Swaney hopes Kendra's story brings viewers will get a real glimpse of something that's affected indigenous people across the county.

She also hopes the film offers the audience another perspective on how the forced adoption program continues to impact our indigenous communities today.

"It's kind of this overall thing in America where you're trying to force everyone into this melting pot that is America and there's positive and negatives to that right, like you're going to lose something it that happens and for so many indigenous people it comes with a tremendous loss of culture and language and tradition,” said Swaney.

The film airs on the WORLD Channel and will be available to watch online.

