POLSON, Mont. - Day of Hope, back-to-school block party returns for community members.
It's the event to start students off on the right foot as they head into the school year.
Community members got a chance to get geared up with new, free backpacks with those needed school supplies for all ages without the stress.
"It's a day where we are giving away free backpacks, it's a day where kids, parents don't have to worry about where the moneys going to come from for school supplies and backpacks, it's going to get them started out, it's where they don't have to worry about things like the fires, and all of that it's a day to come in and just have fun," community member Jason Burrough.
Students were also able to snag the morning essentials, like socks and shoes also provided by organizations who made it out today.
Although there were some new sites this year like health check ups and COVID-19 vaccinations were also available.
Community members relieved this could make it's way back to town, which is something they had to pause for the past year due to the pandemic. And if you missed today's event no need to worry because this was just the kickoff to a year's worth of fun coming up.