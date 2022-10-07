MISSOULA, Mont. - In a time when everyone could use a helping hand Daysprings Restorations is stepping in once again to 'Restore Kindness' across Montana.

Dozens of daysprings volunteers arrived early Friday morning to the MontanaFood Bank Network preparing meals to go out to families, and others made their way to the Humane Society of Western Montana.

Joining the line of volunteers to prep, pack, and send off as many meals as they can as the company decided to close up shut down for the day. Allocating all of their efforts to giving back to those who need it now more than ever.

Non-profit organizations like the humane society also got what they've been waiting for, a brand new shed, that's taken months to build for their furry tenants.

Executive director, humane society of western montana, marta pierpoint says "it's going to be sort of a pet palace and a refuge for volunteers to go when they need to bring a dog specifically that may be stressed out with all the barking in the kennel and needs just a little quiet time or just to be separated and have some space that are in our care to have some space outside the building.”

And getting this long time dream finally granted couldn’t have come at a better time.

"Every single nonprofit is expensive; the cost of living has just skyrocketed and so to have this kind of skill set is huge because it saves us money it allows us to accomplish things, we may have left undone for some time and so it's so incredible and I know not just for us but for organizations across the state"

Daysprings was also able to make their way into Hamilton, Great Falls, Billings, and Kalispell to restore the most they could fit in the day.