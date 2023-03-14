MISSOULA, Mont. - A deceased person was located on the shoulder of I-90 in Missoula County Sunday afternoon.
A release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said the deceased person was taken to the medical examiner’s office.
The individual's identity and the cause of death is unknown at this time due to the exposure of severe weather elements.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story.
