MISSOULA - Two people are dead in Stevensville and the male suspect is in custody after a high speed chase ensued from Ravalli County to Missoula County on Tuesday evening.
That chase ended around 8 PM when the wanted suspect crashed his car into a street sign and yard in a Missoula neighborhood.
The Ravalli County Sheriff says that two people were killed in Stevensville just before 7 PM in what may have started as a domestic dispute.
Sheriff Steve Holton says that Montana Highway Patrol attempted to stop the suspect in a black Camaro, even using stop sticks, but he evaded authorities, traveling into Lolo and then Missoula.
The vehicle chase between the suspect and multiple agencies, which included Montana Highway Patrol troopers, Missoula County Sheriff's deputies and Missoula police, came to an abrupt end just before 8 PM on the corner of Eaton and West Sussex in Missoula.
Multiple neighbors were startled when they heard police cars coming into their neighborhood.
"We heard the crash and came out to help," says Kaitlyn Moore, a neighbor in the area. "Then, there were like 10 cops coming down the street this way, with 10 more coming from over there. And that's when we decided to just go back inside."
Authorities were able to arrest the suspect, who was taken to the hospital for a toxicology test.
Authorities are still investigating the double homicide, and at this time the names of the victims are not being released.
