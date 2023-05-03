The following is a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office:
SUPERIOR, Mont. - A deceased male, located by a concerned citizen checking rising water levels in the Clark Fork River, was recovered in Mineral County late this morning.
The remains of the deceased male were recovered by the Superior Volunteer Fire Department and transferred by Mineral County Coroner to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and cause of death. Mineral County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for coroner duties.
Mineral County Sheriff’s Office has contacted Missoula County Sheriff’s Office as they have no active searches for missing persons and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula County Search and Rescue are actively searching in two cases. Cooperation and coordination will continue between Mineral and Missoula County Sheriff’s Offices as part of the ongoing investigation into the identity and cause of death.
This is an active investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
