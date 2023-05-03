Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Montana... Clark Fork River Above Missoula affecting Missoula County. For the Clark Fork River...including Above Missoula...Minor flooding is forecast.

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Clark Fork River Above Missoula. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. Flood waters begin to flood streets in the Orchard Homes area, specifically the north end of Tower Street including Kehrwald Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 7.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will continue rising above flood stage through the weekend to between 8 feet and 9 feet. It will then begin to fall gradually next week. - Flood stage is 7.5 feet.

...The National Weather Service in Missoula MT has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Montana...Idaho... Bitterroot River At Bell Crossing Near Victor affecting Ravalli County. Bitterroot River Near Missoula affecting Missoula County. Yaak River Near Troy affecting Lincoln County. South Fork Clearwater River At Stites affecting Idaho County. Clearwater River At Orofino affecting Clearwater County. .Recent warm temperatures have led to increased snow melt and rises on area rivers and streams. Rainfall is expected on Thursday and Friday, which will add to the rising river levels. For the Clearwater River...including At Stites...flooding is possible.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Bitterroot River Near Missoula. * WHEN...until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding to low lying areas adjacent to the river is possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest forecast information. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.