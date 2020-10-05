Deadline extended for Susan G. Komen Virtual Race for the Cure

MISSOULA - Every year, the month of October brings awareness to breast cancer and the people, who are battling it.
And now, the deadline to register for the upcoming Susan G. Komen Virtual Race for the Cure in Montana has been extended to Wednesday, October 7.
The virtual event raises funds for the foundation and helps save lives.
And you can participate in the 5K race in any way: walking, running, an aerobic workout and/or swimming.
Then on Saturday, October 10, join ABC FOX Montana at the University of Montana Adams Center parking lot for a socially-distant Expo Parade from 9 - 11 AM, sporting your pink and supporting those who are affected by breast cancer.
Click here to register for the virtual race or download the "SGK" app.
And don't forget to use the hashtag, #RaceWhereYouAre, when posting pictures supporting the cause.