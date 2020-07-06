CORVALLIS, Mont.- The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) is investigating a suspicious fire that left three people dead.
The fire was reported at Ian apartment complex on Main Street in Corvallis around approximately 2:15 AM, Monday.
Three people died in the fire according to the sheriff's office. All of the victims are believed to be adults.
Corvallis Fire responded with mutual aid from Hamilton, Pinesdale, and Victor Fire Departments. Crews were able to contain the fire to one building.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office has directed all of its resources to the investigation and called for assistance from the State Fire Marshal and an independent fire investigator.
Sheriff Holton asks that anyone with information regarding the fire contact the RCSO immediately.
The RCSO would like to visit with anyone in the area that might have seen how or when the fire started, or who might have witnessed any activity before the fire.
If you saw anything you are asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Jake Auch at 406-363-3033.