CLINTON, Mont. - A decomposed body was discovered about one mile east of Rock Creek Lodge Saturday, May 13 just after 7 p.m.
The Missoula Police Department said in a release law enforcement officers responded to the scene, and the body was sent to the Missoula Crime Lab.
Missoula County Sheriff and Corner Jeremiah Peterson identified the body as Terry Lee Stahl Sr., 67, of Missoula.
MPD said in the release Stahl's family members reported him missing in March, and he was last seen in the Rock Creek area in February.
"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Stahl," MPD said in the release.
