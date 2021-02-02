The Missoula County Fairgrounds will tear down a historic building, after they say they couldn't find a buyer.
The structure known only as Building 36, was home to the maintenance crew, but soon it will be deconstructed to make room for a new building.
Fairgrounds officials say they weighed their options and have decided to do a full deconstruction of the building, salvaging any historical items they can.
"It wasn't an easy decision we looked at all the historic buildings at the fairgrounds and we had to make the decision on what buildings to renovate and save and what ones had to go," Fairgrounds Director Emily Brock said.
The deconstruction process will take 11 weeks and cost $150,000.
Last year the fairgrounds spent $5 million to renovate its commercial and culinary buildings.
Once Building 36 is deconstructed the fairgrounds will move forward with their next project, building the Rocky Mountain Exploration Center.
The new building will be home to both the Weed District Extension Office and the Insectarium's new butterfly house and demonstration garden.