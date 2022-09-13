...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Broadwater, Carbon, Deer
Lodge, Flathead, Gallatin, Granite, Jefferson, Lake, Lewis and Clark,
Lincoln, Madison, Mineral, Missoula, Park, Powder River, Powell,
Ravalli, Sanders, and Silver Bow counties in effect until 1000 AM
9/14/2022 This alert will be updated again at 1000 AM 9/14/2022.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Hamilton are Very Unhealthy
As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Missoula, Libby, Thompson
Falls, Frenchtown are Unhealthy
As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Seeley Lake, Flathead
Valley, Butte, Broadus are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 0900 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings - Lockwood, Cut
Bank, West Yellowstone, Lewistown, Great Falls, Dillon, Miles City,
Bozeman, Helena are Moderate
When air quality is Very Unhealthy... State and local health
officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease,
the elderly, and children should avoid any outdoor activity; everyone
else should avoid prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
