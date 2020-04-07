Remember Operation Easter Basket? Now that all the baskets are made, they out for delivery.
Over the weekend volunteers put together more than 370 Easter baskets for foster and adoptive families. On Tuesday those baskets were delivered to families who were so excited to get a basket.
Carie Edson is mother to five kids, three biological and two adopted from the foster system. Usually they celebrate Easter at their grandma's house with a big Easter egg hunt, but they cant do that this year.
After COVID-19 threw a wrench in their plans Edson wasn’t sure what they would do.
"I haven't gone out shopping, and amazon is backed up, so I thought I don't know if we will get candy in time," Edson said.
But that’s where Operation Easter Basket comes in.
"It just answered my prayer," Edson said, "Now they will get something to open and have something meaningful and I didn't have to worry about if it will arrive in time so that's awesome."
Edson’s house was just one of many stops made Tuesday.
“I'm going to Lolo,” One delivery driver said as she loaded up her car.
Twenty seven volunteer drivers dropped off more than 300 baskets all the way from Darby to Thompson Falls.
"I was concerned that we would have so many so far away that people wouldn't want to take them, but luckily everyone who showed up has been willing to drive long distances and filled their cars," Operation Easter Basket Organizer Xela Warmer said.
Warmer has been putting together baskets and planning delivery routes since Saturday, but she says she couldn't have done this alone.
"Its really incredible to watch the community come together and our drivers are just amazing," Warmer said.
And the drivers say they feel the same way about the foster and adoptive families of our communities.
"They are some of the unsung heroes in our community, they take children in when they have no place to be, they offer love to kids they have never met before, they just help vulnerable kiddos through this crisis. I just wanted to do what ever we could to help them out," volunteer driver Lara Wildeboer said.
Wildeboer dropped off baskets from East Missoula out to Clinton. Even with her mini van stuffed with baskets she told warmer she would be back for more.
Child Bridge, Revive Church, and Way Point Church were some of the organizations that made Operation Easter Basket possible.