Democratic Candidate Debate for US House District 1

MISSOULA, Mont. - As your hometown election headquarters, we're bringing you a look inside the second democratic debate ahead of the June primary election. Candidates were in Bozeman tonight for the big discussion. In their quest for the house district one seat. Each candidate was asked to answer questions on various issues impacting farmers in Montana. One being the lack of transparency in their cattle and beef pricing, with new legislation looking to change that.

In one question candidates were asked if they support these efforts and if they will commit to continue working to increase the cattle market competition and true price discovery.

Here is how they answered.

"I fully support the cattle price discovery act, which I believe you are referring to, we have a supply chain problem only because we have corporate, 85 percent of packers, its 4 companies' 85 percent of the market is cornered by these huge multinational conglomerates and they negotiate with feed lots sometimes they own the feed lots built they are negotiating with the feed lots to set the price so when Montana ranchers bring their livestock to the market the price has already been set, this has to change if we want our ranches here to survive,” said Cora Neumann, (D) House District 1 candidate.

"It creates all kinds of layers of government reinstate through this whole pricing process and it's just not going to work for our operators, the way to solve the problem is to make sure we're actually enforcing the packers and stock yard act so that when we get our cattle to market, we know what the price is going to be competitive and that we are going to be competing fairly and everyone is going to be playing on a level playing field,” said Monica Tranel, (D) House District 1 candidate.

"I agree with Monica except one of the ways we can actually fight monopolies is by breaking them up, there was a time when our government was activist enough to look at monopolies and say no you can no right to price fix regardless of your industry it is clear right now that the packers act needs reform but what we need and what the administration is doing right now is possibilities of breaking up the big 4,” said Tom Winter, (D) House District 1 candidate.

We will also be streaming the upcoming debates live on SWX and other channels.