MISSOULA, Mont. - This summer as wildfires continue to impact air quality across Montana the Department of Environmental Quality decided to relaunch the go to place to check on those conditions.

With what we've seen this last week and days like today where it doesn't look as clear as what we're used to. With this new launch now more mobile friendly, the DEQ can easily add more tracking conditions over more crucial areas, and details no matter how small.

Including a high-resolution map that features zoom capabilities and adapts to desktop, tablet and mobile devices. The information is shown along with color categories that help to inform personal decisions about health risk, exposure and activity levels.

Expansion and upgrades rolled out on September 1stand the website has been one of the more popular websites for Montana, give the wildfire season and the impacts it's had on air quality conditions.

DEQ air quality bureau chief Bo Wilkins said, “One of the things we've known for a long time is Montana is a really large state, so monitoring air quality in such an expansive state is challenging. We'd like to get better resolution particularly in the western half of the state with the mountain valleys and different topography, you can get really different air quality even in just a few short miles away.”

DEQ plans to install more monitors and sensors in key locations, especially in communities where air quality information is not available. There is no timeline for when additional changes would roll out, but for now the website will be updated every hour on current marked locations.