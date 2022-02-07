Destination Missoula prepares for future as tourism industry shifts

MISSOULA, Mont - It seems like Missoula's hotel industry is booming as new hotels open and events bring challenges to find available rooms.
Destination Missoula provided a closer look at how tourism is shifting. While yes, hotels are growing, it's not as drastic as it first appears.
In the past few years, new hotels opened like the Residence Inn, AC Hotel and Woodspring Suites. A fourth hotel, The Wren, is expected to open in the coming months.
On the other hand, smaller, older properties are selling off or shifting to housing, like the Clark Fork Inn, Sleepy Inn, Bel Aire Motel and Mountain Valley Inn.
While new hotels are developing, Destination Missoula reported the amount of rooms is staying relatively the same between 2019 and 2021.
Yearly occupation rates also remain similar because low occupancy during the winter counters hectic weekends like Griz football. The yearly hotel occupancy rate in 2021 was 61.3%, a 1% decrease from 2019.
Some things that are seeing rapid growth, however, are short term rentals like Air BnB's and VRBOs. In 2021, there were 781 properties available, 42 more properties than in 2020. The occupancy rate of these properties increased by 11.8% and room rates increased by 23%.
As Destination Missoula gears up for the upcoming tourist season, executive director Barb Neilan said they're keeping Missoulians in mind.
“We’re trying to look at both our community and our visitors," Neilan said. "We’re trying to find that balance point for both, because if we don’t take care of why we all live here, if we don’t take care of our community and our resources and all of the wonderful things we like to participate in, then there’s no reason for visitors to come?”
The agency is working to even out occupancy rates by hosting events and conventions during the off season.
They're also gearing up to develop a Stewardship Tourism Master Plan, guiding the direction of tourism over the next five years.
That process will begin in the coming months and last about a year.
During that time, Neilan said they plan to get a lot of feedback from Missoula residents and business owners about what they're experiencing and want to see moving forward.
