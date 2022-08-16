The following is a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office:

MISSOULA, Mont. - Solid investigative work over several weeks led Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Detectives to recover more than $200,000 in stolen property.

An August 3 incident in the 9000 block of Tucker Lane where a homeowner on vacation reported seeing two males accessing their home via a security camera, resulted in the arrest of the two males. The two males had been apprehended in the Wye area for burglary the prior week but then released. Information obtained from the August 3 incident resulted in a search warrant served at a separate residence where Missoula County Detectives and Deputies recovered several items of stolen property.

On Thursday, August 11, Detectives and Deputies followed leads to a residence in the Potomac area where numerous pieces of stolen property were recovered. Information gathered at the scene in Potomac led to the recovery of additional stolen property along Highway 12, in the Graves Creek area.

The recovery of the stolen property solves multiple cases of theft and burglary reported to both Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and City of Missoula Police Department over the last several months. Missoula County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Bureau of Land Management and US Forest Service law enforcement personnel for their assistance.

“We are fortunate to have dedicated Detectives who put the extra time and effort in to recover property for Missoula County residents,” stated Sheriff T.J. McDermott. “We are proud of the exceptional investigative work done by detectives. This is a win for all those in Missoula County.”

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is working to contact those who had reported stolen property that has now been located.

This is an active investigation. More details will be provided as they become available. If you have any information related to these incidents, please contact Detective Sunderland at 406-531-0766.