MISSOULA - A family-owned and operated butcher shop in Missoula is closing after more than 50 years in business.
Diamond Bar Meats announced on its Facebook page that it will close permanently on August 1.
The owners of the shop on Russell Street are retiring.
Below is the post from Facebook:
Missoula,
It is with heavy hearts that we officially announce we will be closing our doors permanently on August 1st. Our wonderful owners will be enjoying a very well deserved retirement.
While we considered taking the business over we realized the expense of changing hands would be too much to bear.
We would like to thank the Missoula community for over 50 years of support, patronage and friendship. We love all of you like family. For 57 years we have enjoyed seeing each of you walk through the door, you will all hold a very special place in our hearts.
We will not be able to take any orders in our last few weeks but we would love to see you all one last time.
Once again thank you all so much for everything you have done for us, it has truly been an honor to serve you all of these years.