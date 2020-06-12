Missoula Police are putting together the missing pieces in the disappearance of Jermain Charlo.
Tuesday, June 16, 2020, marks two years since Jermain was reported missing.
Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker said he has no doubt Jermain's disappearance is tied to a criminal act.
Detective Baker believes there is someone out there who knows something about Jermain, and for the last two years, he's been trying to put together the missing puzzle pieces as to who that person or persons could be.
Jermain's disappearance is still an active case, with the FBI, Missoula police, among several other law enforcement agencies putting in 2,500 man hours for her case, according to Baker.
He said law enforcement agencies followed up on over a dozen leads over the last six months, but all leading to no arrests.
Detective Baker added police need the public's help in finding out what happened to her, or who could be responsible.
Detective Baker said he wants to bring closure to Jermain's family and serve come justice.
"Jermain was somebody's daughter, somebody's sister, she was a mother, she was someone," Detective Baker said. "I just don't want her to be a name that just gets added to the list and is forgotten."
He added if anyone has information, even if it didn't seem relevant at the time of her disappearance on June 16, 2018, to reach out to Missoula police.
Detective Baker's work cell is 406-552-6284.
On Tuesday, June 16, Jermain's family is organizing a walk to raise awareness about her disappearance and the missing and murdered indigenous people throughout the state.
Previous coverage on July 17, 2018: Baker said Charlo went out on Friday night with friends to the Dark Horse, and then moved downtown to the Badlander and Golden Rose bars, which are located in the same building on the corner of Broadway and Ryman streets downtown.
Witnesses said she left the bar, and was last seen walking in the neighborhood between Orange and Russell streets near South Fifth Street West. They testified that she was intoxicated that night.