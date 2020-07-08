Common Good Missoula hosted a conversation Wednesday about housing struggles in Missoula.
Multiple speakers covered the different aspects of why housing is inaccessible to different groups based on income, race, sexuality, and disabilities.
During the meeting different people spoke up to share their stories of struggling to find adequate housing here in Missoula and those stories lead to a larger conversation on how they could make housing more accessible.
"If we want to make systemic change in housing or in the world in general it is important to have a clear understanding of how the world is and have an imagination of how the world should be or how we think it ought to be," Community Organizer Sam Duncan said.
These groups are continuing to work with the city council and the county commissioners to improve the housing situation in Missoula.
On Monday July 12th the city council will be voting on the housing trust proposed by Common Good Missoula, organizers are encouraging community members to attend Monday's meeting