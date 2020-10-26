Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...DETERIORATING AIR QUALITY DUE TO LIGHT WINDS AND REDUCED VERTICAL MIXING. * WHERE...ALL OF MONTANA WEST OF THE CONTINENTAL DIVIDE, EXCLUDING THE BLACKFOOT VALLEY SOUTH THROUGH BUTTE. * WHEN...THROUGH AT LEAST THURSDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...PERIODS OF AIR STAGNATION CAN LEAD TO THE BUILDUP OF POLLUTANTS NEAR THE SURFACE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH RESPIRATORY ILLNESS SHOULD FOLLOW THEIR PHYSICIAN'S ADVICE FOR DEALING WITH HIGH LEVELS OF AIR POLLUTION DURING PERIODS OF STAGNANT AIR. ACCORDING TO STATE AIR QUALITY AGENCIES, PROLONGED PERIODS OF STAGNANT AIR CAN HOLD POLLUTANTS CLOSE TO THE GROUND WHERE PEOPLE LIVE AND BREATHE. CHECK WITH YOUR LOCAL BURN AGENCY FOR ANY CURRENT RESTRICTIONS IN YOUR AREA. &&