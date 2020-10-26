The Missoula City Council continued discussions Monday night about a possible flavor ban on all tobacco products.
Council member Stacie Anderson requested this item be returned to the committee of Public Safety and Health, to be revised before the council makes a final vote.
Anderson and other council members said the language in the resolution was confusing, so they opted to send it back to the committee to make the language more specific, rather than cast a final vote.
"It is our intention to give the sponsors a little bit more time on draft language and then have a final consideration by council on Friday November 9th," Council Member Anderson said.
The measure will be revised in committee on November 4th.