MISSOULA -- Two University of Montana students are taking advantage of the ice rink that the school constructed over winter break, but they aren't just skating for fun.
Justin Hergett and Sydney Kosiak are professional ice skaters, whose careers got turned upside down, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
They were skating for a Disney on Ice tour that ended up getting cancelled due to COVID-19. But instead of just ditching the skates, they've been sharpening their skills on the UM ice rink and at Glacier Ice Rink.
It's second nature to the pair, who've been skating skating together for just over a year and a half.
Hergett said they discovered their love of being partners in December, 2019.
"Funny story, I went to Christmas at her house. We were like a brand-new couple at the time, and her dad goes, 'can you lift her?' I had a little bit of pairs experience, and I was like, 'I bet I could.' So, I put her up in a lift, and she was like, 'I think this is something I want to keep doing,'" Hergett said.
That's how their journey began, followed by an exciting, but short-lived, career of skating for Disney on Ice.
Kosiak said it was a blast.
"It's just so much fun and going to every city [and] seeing it as a tourist is really exciting for me, because we toured the east coast, so it was my home, but I got to go to places I wouldn't normally go," she said.
So, how does an east coast girl end up at a University in Missoula, MT?
Her partner, Hergett, grew up skating at Glacier Ice Rink and decided to pursue an education at UM after the tour got cancelled.
Kosiak said she wanted to do the same and both of them wanted to keep skating together.
"I was like 'I really like pairs and I want to continue skating with you,' so I applied to UM. I got in really quickly and it just kind of snowballed from there." she said.
They aren't sure when they'll be back to touring, but Hergett said they're just focusing on getting better.
"We don't really have a ton of plans up until a little farther in our college experience [and] that's not exactly up to us. We really can just present ourselves as the best pair team, the best skaters that we can be and the best performers that we can be, and we'll see if a show takes us back," Hergett said.